Stratis (STRAT) Reaches Market Cap of $37.33 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $37.33 million and $1.01 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006560 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000531 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039165 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,667,106 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Binance, Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.