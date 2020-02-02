Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,600 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,639,000 after acquiring an additional 371,626 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 119,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,542,000 after buying an additional 577,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $83.39 and a one year high of $96.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

