Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 5,066 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,146,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,954,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 61,107 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 365,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,362. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

