Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after acquiring an additional 306,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $34,585,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. 2,108,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.33 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

