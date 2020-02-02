Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 23,906,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

