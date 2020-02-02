Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ET traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,073,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,015,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

