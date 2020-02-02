Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 795,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.