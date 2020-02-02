Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 187,224 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,290,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.84. 1,727,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,314. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $130.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

