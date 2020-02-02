Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of BSJK stock remained flat at $$23.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 172,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

