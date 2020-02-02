Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 1.50% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

LDSF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,157. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

