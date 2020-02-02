Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,046 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

