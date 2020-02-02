Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 961 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.10 and its 200 day moving average is $221.02. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

