Streamit Coin (STREAM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167,482.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00023480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and VinDAX. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 651.2% higher against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.02 million and approximately $167,482.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00124942 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000769 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000155 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a coin. Streamit Coin's total supply is 11,147,151 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,321 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

