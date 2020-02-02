StrongHands Masternode 24-Hour Volume Hits $29.00 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $86,175.00 and $29.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023629 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00124927 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000748 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About StrongHands Masternode

StrongHands Masternode (CRYPTO:SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,832,135 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

