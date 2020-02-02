Strs Ohio Acquires 10,391 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 198.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

