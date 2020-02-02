Strs Ohio Acquires 10,700 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $107.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.27. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

