Strs Ohio Acquires 4,024 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 43,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $114.80 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

