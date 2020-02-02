Strs Ohio Acquires 4,400 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $148.43 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average of $185.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

