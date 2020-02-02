Strs Ohio Acquires 4,800 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Strategic Education by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education stock opened at $162.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day moving average is $154.32. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

