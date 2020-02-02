Strs Ohio Acquires 5,200 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Enstar Group stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Enstar Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.72 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.90.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.21 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.