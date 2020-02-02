Strs Ohio Acquires 9,600 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,315,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of ABG opened at $96.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.