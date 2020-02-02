Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Aramark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aramark by 5.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Aramark stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

