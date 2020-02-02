Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 173.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,486,000. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

GRMN stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

