Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.81 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

