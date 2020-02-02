Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,325,000 after acquiring an additional 477,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 177,967 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $91.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares in the company, valued at $72,574,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.