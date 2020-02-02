Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in The Medicines by 12.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Medicines by 8,117.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Medicines by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Medicines by 9.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in The Medicines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NASDAQ MDCO opened at $84.90 on Friday. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

The Medicines Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

