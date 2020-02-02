Strs Ohio Buys 11,446 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 618.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

