Strs Ohio Buys 12,143 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $5,128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $3,819,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

FWONK stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

