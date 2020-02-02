Strs Ohio Buys 13,274 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 17,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

FWONA stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $5,726,578.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 14,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $395,454.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 871,400 shares of company stock worth $39,192,436.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

