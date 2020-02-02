Strs Ohio Buys 1,359 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

