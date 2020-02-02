Strs Ohio Buys 1,630 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,322,149. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $365.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.52 and its 200-day moving average is $328.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.15 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

