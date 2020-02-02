Strs Ohio Buys 8,428 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.34. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $74.31.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLIBA. B. Riley lifted their target price on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

