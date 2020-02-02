Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 77,900 Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.77 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.