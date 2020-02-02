Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEM opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 78,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,561,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,235,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,620 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

