Strs Ohio Decreases Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,025,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 28.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 365,801 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in NMI by 28.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 317,391 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NMI by 57.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 458,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

NMIH opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.29. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,426 shares of company stock worth $10,864,911. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

