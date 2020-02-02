Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 453.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Brooks Automation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,347,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 25,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,145,594.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,337 shares of company stock worth $10,499,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.