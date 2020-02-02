Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 347.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 45.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $103.59 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

