Strs Ohio Has $1.05 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $15,220,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $14,940,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 78.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $3,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 29,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,537,349.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,624,238. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

