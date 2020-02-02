Strs Ohio Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Arcosa worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $4,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,796,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,479,000 after purchasing an additional 378,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 426.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACA. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

