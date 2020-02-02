Strs Ohio Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of SPX worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after buying an additional 173,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,402,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 320,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 157,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.44. SPX Corp has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

