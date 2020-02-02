Strs Ohio Has $1.14 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 209,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 775.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 226,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,889,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.