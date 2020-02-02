Strs Ohio Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

