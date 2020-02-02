Strs Ohio Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 468,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 273,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VAR opened at $140.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.92 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

