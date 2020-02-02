Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cna Financial by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 120,293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cna Financial by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $89,335.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

