Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

