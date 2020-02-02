Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Archrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth $158,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.83. Archrock Inc has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,760,589. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

