Strs Ohio Purchases 1,508 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FLT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.37.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.43 and a 12-month high of $322.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average of $295.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

