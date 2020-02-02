Strs Ohio Purchases 31,149 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

