Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,061,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 92,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $360.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $243.74 and a one year high of $391.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 16.14%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

