Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 129.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $217,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $238,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.53 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

